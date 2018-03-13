Redmi 5 to be available on Amazon.in from tomorrow

Xiaomi the tech giant has been taking the Indian market by storm from its releases lately. Recently Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched in India and the smartphone was priced at an affordable range for the masses. You can read the complete review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro by clicking on this link.

Now coming back to the Redmi 5, the device will be available for sale from tomorrow in India and you can purchase the smartphone from Amazon.in. As per some reports from the gadgets 360 Amazon India has set up new webpage mentioning the Redmi 5 would be exclusive to its platform. The webpage also has a "Notify Me" tab which allows a user to sign up and stay updated with the device announcements.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features of the Redmi 5

The Redmi 5 smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. In the software and hardware department, the device comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space and expandable storage support up to 128GB using a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and FHD 1080p video recording support and a 5MP selfie camera also with FHD video recording. The other goodies on board the smartphone are 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, IR Blaster, Android Nougat based MIUI 9 and a 3300mAh battery.

