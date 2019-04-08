ENGLISH

    Redmi 7 touted to deliver 18 days battery life on standby mode

    The Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a 4,000mAH battery unit which has no fast charging support.

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 7 is the latest budget smartphone lineup launched by the Chinese tech giant in the market. Both the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones have created hype since their official announcement. While the Redmi Note 7 series is still making it to the headlines, the company's latest offering Redmi 7 is also grabbing some attention.

    Redmi 7 touted to deliver 18 days battery life on standby mode

     

    The Xiaomi Redmi 7 has been officially announced in the Chinese market. Now the company has teased the device's powerful battery performance online. Xiaomi has teased the Redmi 7 smartphone via live broadcast on its official Weibo page. The teaser shared suggests that Redmi 7 will deliver a prolonged battery backup with a single charge. The live broadcast reveals a standby time of 435 hours which is approximately around 18 days. This indicates a powerful battery which the latest affordable smartphone offers. 

    Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 packs a big 4,000mAh battery. There is no fast charging support and the device ships with a standard 10W charging adapter. However, the Redmi 7 battery makes use of a new graphite negative electrode which allows for saving the battery from wastage. Redmi 7 also has power optimizers which help in maintaining the temperature of the battery and at the same time manages background power consumption. This is a major factor in delivering a longer battery back and standby time with a single charge.

    Just to recap, the affordable Redmi 7 smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone has 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB onboard storage which is expandable via external microSD card. It has an Android Pie OS topped with MIUI 10 UI. For photography, it has a dual-lens setup at the rear with a 12MP and 2MP with AI support. An 8MP lens is placed at the front for selfies and video calling.

    via

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi 7 news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
