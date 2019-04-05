Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC might launch in India later this month News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Xiaomi Redmi 7 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has been the most popular affordable smartphone lineup announced at the beginning of 2019. The Note 7 Pro with a 48MP primary camera lens for a budget price tag is giving a tough time to other budget smartphones in the market. Just a few weeks ago the company introduced another entry-segment smartphone called Redmi Go for the masses. Now, it seems that the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to bring its next Redmi offering in the Indian market soon.

It is expected that the Redmi 7, which has been launched in the Chinese market recently, is going to hit the shelves in the Indian market soon. The Redmi 7 is a successor to last year affordable Redmi 6 smartphone. This information comes from Ishan Agarwal, who is well known for leaking smartphones ahead of official launch. Aggarwal took it to Twitter to share the information on the upcoming Redmi 7 smartphone.

As per him, the smartphone might be launched later this month, here in the county. In addition to the Redmi 7, the tipster hints that the company might also bring the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A along with the Redmi 7 smartphone in India. Xiaomi has not yet made any announcements for the Redmi 7 launch in the Indian market. And it remains to be seen what Xiaomi has next in store for the users here.

As you all would expect, Xiaomi is soon launching the Redmi 7 in India. It will also be launching the Redmi Y3 after that, probably next month or so. And that's not all, I believe they are preparing another budget smartphone with model code C3F which is probably Redmi 7A. #Redmi pic.twitter.com/XgWLkMkAr9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 4, 2019

To recap, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. The internal memory is expandable to 512GB using microSD card. The smartphone features an HD+ display panel measuring 6.26-inch in size. It houses dual rear cameras with 12MP lens and a 2MP lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP lens. It packs a big 4,000mAh battery, under its hood.