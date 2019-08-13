Redmi 7A Available Via Open Sale Till August 18 — Price, Specifications, And Offers News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi 7A, the budget smartphone by Xiaomi that went official recently in India is now available via open sale. The device comes as a successor to the popular Redmi 7 and was hard to grab due to flash sales model. The smartphone is priced under Rs. 7,000 and offers some good hardware. Details are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Open Sale Pricing And Offers:

The smartphone can be purchased 24 x 7 online from Flipkart and mi.com. Do note that this is a limited period open sale and will be live till August 18. You can buy the base variant with 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage for Rs. 5,999, while the top model with 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage for Rs. 6,199.

Offers on Flipkart includes up to 5 percent discount on the purchases via ICICI Bank credit or debit cards and Axis Bank credit card. If you buy the device from mi.com you will get an option to select between Mi Screen Protect or Mi Protect priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 399 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Primary Features:

The Redmi 7A is powered by an entry segment Snapdragon 439 chipset clubbed with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB RAM. The storage offered is up to 32GB expandable to up to 256GB. For optics, the unit comes with a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

The smartphone offers a compact form factor and sports a 5.45-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. There is no notch and the bezels are slightly thick at the top and bottom. The unit draws its power from a 4,000mAh battery.

Is It A Good Bargain?

Xiaomi's Redmi lineup has some good smartphones to offer in the budget segment. The company forayed in this segment with the launch of Redmi Note 7 series which came with a 48MP primary sensor.

The Redmi 7A is another example of the company's good quality budget smartphone under Rs. 7,000. It is backed by all the basic features suitable for day-to-day tasks. You can go for this device if you want a basic smartphone loaded with features.

