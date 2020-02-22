Redmi 8A Dual Will Be Available Via Open Sale News oi-Priyanka Dua

Xiaomi has recently launched Redmi 8A Dual in the Indian market, and now the product is available for open sale on Amazon and Mi.com until February 25. The company has launched the smartphone in two variants i. e 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The company has also announced the same via its official Twitter account. The tweet reads: "ATTENTION! The all-new #Redmi8ADual is going on a special sale starting tonight at 12 AM until 25th Feb, midnight!." The first variant is priced at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,999, respectively. The device is available in three colors such as midnight grey, sky white, and sea blue.

Redmi 8A Dual: Details

The newly launched smartphone features with a 6.22-inch screen along with 720x1520 pixels resolution. It comes with Corning Glass for protection. The smartphone accommodates a dual-camera setup. It includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. There's an 8MP camera on the front.

The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This can be further expanded up to 512GB through the microSD card slot. The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Bluetooth v4.20, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11. Apart from that, the smartphone sports with GPS and Wi-Fi Direct.

Meanwhile, Xioami is planning to launch a new headphones in the country. The company has also posted a video on Twitter account which says "electrifying sound experince" The tweet reads:" Perfectly balanced sound with twice the drive.#HDAudio unveiling on 25th February." However, there is no concrete information about the upcooming product.

