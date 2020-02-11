ENGLISH

    Redmi 8A Dual With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Availability And More

    By
    |

    As teased, Redmi just took the wraps off a new budget smartphone in India. Well, it is dubbed Redmi 8A Dual and not Redmi 9A. This smartphone has been launched alongside new power banks from the company priced at Rs. 799 onwards. It features a plastic back with Aura X Grip instead of the Aura Wave Grip design in the Redmi 8A.

    Redmi 8A Dual With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India

     

    Redmi 8A Dual Price In India

    The Redmi 8A Dual has been launched in Sky White, Sea Blue, and Midnight Gray colors. The base variant of the smartphone with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 6,499 and the high-end variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 8A Dual will go on sale from February 18 via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. It will be available via other offline stores in the coming weeks.

    Redmi 8A Dual Specifications

    Redmi 8A Dual is fitted with a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage space. The device has a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage space.

    Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10, the Redmi 8A Dual has dedicated dual SIM card slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wireless FM Radio, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, VoWiFi (Wi-Fi calling support), and a USB Type-C port. It comes with the P2i coating, which makes it splash resistant.

    For imaging, the Redmi 8A Dual flaunts dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support though it is bundled with a 10W charger and support for reverse charging.

     

    How Is It Different From Redmi 8A

    On comparing the Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi 8A launched last year, the latest offering is an upgraded one with dual cameras at its rear. The other specifications remain the same and the pricing is also the same. Also, it misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor and relies only on face unlock.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
