    Redmi 8A Launched In India With 5000mAh Battery, USB Type-C Port And More

    By
    |

    As teased, the entry-level smartphone from Redmi - the Redmi 8A has been launched in India. Well, the Redmi 8A flaunts a plastic back featuring Aura wave grip design and splash resistant nanocoating. There are dual SIM card slots and a capacious 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging as well. What's more interesting is that it carries the credits of being the first smartphone in the price segment to come with a USB Type-C port.

    Redmi 8A Launched In India Starting From Rs. 6,499

     

    Redmi 8A Price In India And Availability

    Redmi 8A has been launched in three vibrant color options - Sunset Red, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. The smartphone comes in two storage configurations featuring 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,999 respectively. This new budget smartphone will be up for sale starting from September 29 midnight via Flipkart and Mi.com.

    Redmi 8A Specifications And Features

    Redmi 8A bestows a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the budget smartphone is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which works in conjunction with 3GB/4GB RAM and32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

    This new offering from the Chinese brand boots Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 and comes with P2i splash-resistant nanocoating, an infrared sensor, Wireless FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a single 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor along with LED flash, dual PD autofocus and f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera.

    The other goodies onboard the Redmi 8A include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery powers the device from within along with 18W fast charging, but the box bundles only a 10W charger.

     

    Our Opinion On Redmi 8A

    Well, the Redmi 8A priced under Rs. 7,000 will definitely be a bestseller in the Indian market just like the other budget offerings in the Redmi A series. It will come as a rival to the Realme C2 and other budget smartphones at similar price points.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
