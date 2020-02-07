Redmi 8A Dual Could Be Next Budget Smartphone, Not Redmi 9A

Soon after the teaser was spotted, it was said that it could be the Redmi 9A. However, the source code for the Amazon listing has revealed that it could be dubbed Redmi 8A Dual instead of Redmi 9A. Probably, this could be due to the presence of dual cameras at the rear, which has been confirmed in the teaser.

The alt text for the promotional poster that was listed on the online retailer Amazon suggests that it could be called Redmi 8A Dual, suggests a report by 91mobiles. And, there are screenshots to back this claim as well. However, it is only a speculation and we cannot confirm anything for now.

Hint From Xiaomi India Head

In the meantime, the Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain also hinted at the same on Twitter. Recently, he took to the microblogging platform asking feedback from the audience on the Redmi 8A, its current budget smartphone could be improved. This makes us believe that the company is planning to come up with an improved Redmi 8A to counter the newly launched Realme C3.

Dual Cameras At Its Rear

While there is no official confirmation from Redmi regarding the upcoming smartphone, the teaser has confirmed a few aspects. It has revealed the presence of a dual-camera setup at its rear and a 5000mAh battery. Notably, the Redmi 8A has a single rear camera, so the dual-camera module could be the upgrade that we can expect. As of now, there is no clarity if there will be other upgrades to the device.

Redmi 8A Dual/Redmi 9A Expected Price

The Redmi 8A Dual/Redmi 9A will be the next-generation budget smartphone. From the previous offerings by the brand, we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 7,999. Notably, the Realme C3 has been launched starting from Rs. 6,999 and this could be the reason for the Redmi 8A Dual to also be priced similarly.