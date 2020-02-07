ENGLISH

    Beware Of Fake Realme Website, Warns Company

    Online scams seem to have no end at all. Already, we have seen quite a few online scams in the form of unauthenticated digital payment transactions wherein people lose a lot of money to fraudsters. In the meantime, the smartphone brand Realme has issued a warning to users asking them to beware of a fake website.

    As per an IANS report, on Thursday, Realme issued a warning against a fake company website, which is asking for franchisee partnerships. The brand has revealed that it has noticed that a fake website, www.realmepartner.in is asking for franchisee partnerships. It has announced that Realme does not own or operate this website and it does not take any responsibility for those who do business via this website.

    The Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth revealed that it is unfortunate to see people create fake websites using their brand name. He stated that Realme is an exponentially growing brand and fraudsters are using its name to earn quick money. And, he added that this is not the first time that they are facing such issues.

    As per the company, there are people selling counterfeit products including Realme buds, wires, connectors and more. He added that they are taking serious legal action against such people. Interested buyers should opt to buy their products only from the official Realme website, www.realme.com and other online partners.

    Realme C3 Launched

    Notably, this information about the fake Realme website has surfaced soon after the launch of the Realme C3, the budget smartphone from the brand. Well, the Realme C3 is priced starting from Rs. 6,999 and comes with interesting specifications. It features a polycarbonate back panel and pattern designs.

    The latest offering from Realme arrives with a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display with an HD+ resolution. Under its hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage space, and Android 10 topped with Realme UI. There are dual cameras at the rear of this smartphone, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

    Read More About: realme news
    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020

