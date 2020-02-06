Realme C3 With 5,000 mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 6,999 In India

Realme C3 Design And Build

As expected, the Realme C3 comes with a polycarbonate back panel with pattern design (sunrise design) in blue and red colors. The bottom portion of the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack with a micro USB charging port, so no USB Type-C here.

Realme C3 Features And Specifications

The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ (720p) resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70, which is an octa-core gaming processor, coupled with 3/4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32/64GB onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The company has compared the performance of the Helio P70 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, the chipset that powers the Redmi 8A. On both CPU and GPU performance, the Helio G70 outperforms the competition.

This is one of the first smartphones that ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 OS. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 5MP selfie camera with support for portrait mode.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for 10W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can last for an entire day on a single charge and the phone also has the reverse charging capability.

Realme C3 Price And Availability

The base variant of the Realme C3 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and retails for Rs. 6,999, and the higher-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs a thousand more and comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,999.

Both models will be on sale on Flipkart, Realme.com, and Realme stores from February 14th at 12 noon. As a launch offer, Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,000 off with an exchange offer and there is also Rs. 7,550 worth benefits from Jio.