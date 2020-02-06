Realme C3 India Launch: Watch The Live Streaming Here

Realme C3 Build Quality

Looking at the official renders, the Realme C3 is most likely to offer plastic polycarbonate unibody design with a pattern. Besides, the smartphone is expected to offer a few upgrades over its predecessor like the inclusion of a USB Type-C port (not confirmed), possibly with fast charging.

The smartphone is likely to launch in multiple color variants, including red, blue, and black colors.

Realme C3 Confirmed Features

Over the last few weeks, the company has shared some of the features and specifications of the Realme C3. As of now, it is confirmed that the smartphone will have a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an 89.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, as of now, it is not confirmed if the phone will come with a 720p or will offer a 1080p display. As per the software, the smartphone is likely to launch with Android 10 OS with Realme UI skin on top.

As per the listing on Flipkart, the Realme C3 will be available in two variants. The base variant of the smartphone will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the other variant will offer 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Like most of the Realme smartphones, the C3 is also expected to feature a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, the Realme C3 will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which can offer a standby time of 30 days, 43.9 hours of voice call time, or 20.8 hours of YouTube streaming.

Realme C3 Expected Price In India

Considering the price of the Realme C2, the Realme C3 is expected to cost less than Rs. 9,000. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart and will compete against the likes of the Redmi 8A.