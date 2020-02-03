Realme C3 Confirmed To Come Pre-Installed With Realme UI: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is gearing to expand its budget 'C' series with the Realme C3 on February 6 in India. he device will be introduced as a successor to the Realme C2 and will be the first Realme smartphone to be powered by theMediaTek Helio P70 processor. The fresh set of leaks has revealed the UI which the device will ship with.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, has revealed that its upcoming handset will come pre-loaded with the new Realme UI on Twitter. This will be first offering by the company that will come void of Oppo's Color OS user interface.

The key features that will be offered by the new Realme UI will include a Dual Earphones mode that will allow the device to play audio using wired and wireless earphones simultaneously. The Realme UI also has a 'Screen Light Effect' which lights up the edges of the display upon receiving any call or notifications.

The new UI comes with improved smart sidebar, navigation gestures, and three-finger screenshot support. Ahead of its official unveiling, a dedicated webpage went live on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform gave us a sneak peek into some of the key features of the device.

The Realme C3 has been spotted with a 6-5-inch display on Flipkart. It is likely an HD+ panel with a waterdrop notch and an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device will ship with a dual-rear camera module housing a 12MP primary sensor.

While the other sensor is undisclosed, it could be a depth sensor. The notch is said to feature an 8MP camera t click selfies and for video calls. At its core, there will be the MediaTek Helio G70 processor with 2GHz clock speed.

The Flipkart listing has tipped a 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage option. Completing the specification sheet will be a big 5,000 mAh battery unit.

