    Realme C3 Flipkart Listing Confirms 12MP Dual-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery

    By
    |

    Realme's upcoming budget smartphone dubbed Realme C3 is confirmed to launch in India on February 6. The company itself confirmed its arrival via a teaser. Now, the handset's dedicated page has also gone live on Flipkart revealing details on its key internals as well as design.

    Realme C3 Flipkart Listing Confirms 12MP Dual-Rear Cameras And More

     

    The Realme C3 Flipkart listing reveals a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The image shared shows slim bezels on the sides but a thick chin. The listing reveals a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

    At the rear, the dual-camera setup is positioned vertically on the top-left. The device is listed with a 12MP primary camera. While the secondary sensor is undisclosed, it is likely to be a depth lens.

    The Flipkart listing also confirms two RAM and storage configurations - 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. Lastly, it reveals a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

    As per the listing, the upcoming smartphone seems to be a good upgrade over its predecessor. The Realme C2 was one of the popular handsets under the sub Rs. 10,000 segment.

    Its diamond-cut design was another highlight. But, the Realme C3 spotted on Flipkart features a unicolor design with no specific patterns. Also, the device is listed in a blue color option.

    It seems that the company has majorly focused on the internals rather than highlighting the design. And Realme has been able to grab a major chunk of the audience in the budget segment.

    The upcoming device seems to pack decent hardware. It would be interesting to see with what price tag Realme introduces both the models of the Realme C3 in India and how well it competes against its rivals.

    image

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
