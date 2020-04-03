Redmi 8A Pro Debuts As Rebranded Redmi 8A Dual: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched multiple smartphones in its Redmi series. The company recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro catering to the affordable segment. Now, another budget smartphone has been introduced, but in the Redmi 8 series. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Redmi 8A Pro.

Redmi 8A Pro Highlights

The Redmi 8A Pro is not exactly a new smartphone. The company has introduced it as the rebranded Redmi 8A Dual in Indonesia. The device will be be available for sale starting April 7 in Sea Blue, Midnight Grey, and Sky White color options.

The smartphone has been announced in two RAM and storage configuration 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage. The former variant is priced at IDR 1,549,000 (roughly around Rs. 7,114), while the latter is retailing at IDR 1,649,000 (roughly around Rs. 7,570).

In terms of hardware, the device offers some entry-level features such as an LCD panel measuring 6.22-inches. The display offers an HD+ resolution, has a U-shaped notch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The photography department is handled by the dual-camera setup on the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor for depth shots. The notch upfront accommodates an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

At its core is the Snapdragon 439 processor which is clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. The device supports up to 512GB microSD card. It is launched with Android Pie OS and has MIUI 9 user interface on top. The lights are kept on via a 5,000 mAH battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India