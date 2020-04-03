ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 8A Pro Debuts As Rebranded Redmi 8A Dual: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has launched multiple smartphones in its Redmi series. The company recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro catering to the affordable segment. Now, another budget smartphone has been introduced, but in the Redmi 8 series. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Redmi 8A Pro.

    Redmi 8A Pro Debuts As Rebranded Redmi 8A Dual: Price And Specs

     

    Redmi 8A Pro Highlights

    The Redmi 8A Pro is not exactly a new smartphone. The company has introduced it as the rebranded Redmi 8A Dual in Indonesia. The device will be be available for sale starting April 7 in Sea Blue, Midnight Grey, and Sky White color options.

    The smartphone has been announced in two RAM and storage configuration 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage. The former variant is priced at IDR 1,549,000 (roughly around Rs. 7,114), while the latter is retailing at IDR 1,649,000 (roughly around Rs. 7,570).

    In terms of hardware, the device offers some entry-level features such as an LCD panel measuring 6.22-inches. The display offers an HD+ resolution, has a U-shaped notch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

    The photography department is handled by the dual-camera setup on the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor for depth shots. The notch upfront accommodates an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

    At its core is the Snapdragon 439 processor which is clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. The device supports up to 512GB microSD card. It is launched with Android Pie OS and has MIUI 9 user interface on top. The lights are kept on via a 5,000 mAH battery with support for 18W fast charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X