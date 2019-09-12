ENGLISH

    Redmi 8A With Single Rear Camera And Android Pie Gets TENNA Certified

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A, the budget smartphone was launched recently and apparently, the company has started working on its successor. The alleged Redmi 8A has shown up on a mobile certification platform. The handset has been splashing up via leaks for quite some time now and the latest development suggests an upcoming launch. Following are the details:

    Redmi 8A With Single Rear Camera And Android Pie Gets TENNA Certified

     

    Redmi 8A Online Certification

    The device has been spotted in a TENNA listing with the model number M1908C3KE. It seems that the company doesn't plan on adding an extra sensor on the successor of Redmi 7A and will stick to the single rear-camera module.

    As for the design, the image in the listing shows the volume and power keys on the right edge, while the SIM card slot on the left. Also, there is not much revealed about the hardware by the listing. Besides the single rear camera, the Android Pie OS, 4G LTE, and dual SIM support have been suggested by the listing.

    Redmi 8A Expected Specifications And Features:

    Xiaomi is expected to equip the Redmi 8A with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is unclear if the company will opt for a waterdrop notch or a traditional no-notch design.

    There is no specific word on the chipset but the rumors have pointed at an octa-core SoC clubbed with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GGB/32GB/64GB storage.

    For optics, it might offer a 12MP single rear camera with features such as HDR, Portrait, Panorama, and 1080p@30fps video recording. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to offer an 8MP camera.

    It is said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The smartphone is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery. Do note that these are rumored specs and nothing concrete has been revealed by Xiaomi. We request our readers to wait for the official launch and take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

    via

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones tenna

