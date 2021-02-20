Just In
Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Model To Launch Soon; Price Tipped For Rs. 12,999
Redmi 9 Power made its debut in the country last year December in single RAM and two storage variants. Now, the handset is said to be launched in a 6GB RAM model which will come with 128GB onboard storage. The info comes out via 91mobiles which they have received from tipster Ishan Agarwal. However, it is unknown at this moment when the new variant will be launched in the country.
To recall, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the handset costs Rs. 10,999, on the other hand, the 4GB RAM +128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The upcoming 6GB+ 128GB variant is said to be priced at Rs. 12,999 as per tipster info. The phone comes in Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Mighty Black, and Fiery Red color options.
Redmi 9 Power Specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with support for 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. There are a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It also supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD slot.
A 6,000 mAh battery fuels the Redmi 9 Power which comes with 18W quick charging. In terms of software, the handset runs on Android 10 OS. On the camera front, it has a quad-lens setup at the rear with a combination of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor.
Upfront, the Redmi 9 Power offers an 8MP camera for selfies and videos. The smartphone also supports 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for connectivity. Lastly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
