Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Today At 12 PM: Live Stream And Expected Price
Of late, we have been coming across several leaks and speculations regarding the Redmi 9 Prime. This smartphone will be launched in India Today at 12 PM via an online event. Notably, it is believed that the Redmi 9 Prime could be launched as the global variant of the Redmi 9 that went official recently.
Redmi 9 Prime Live Stream
The Redmi 9 Prime will be launched in India today at 12 PM. As it is a virtual event, the company will live stream the launch event on its social media handles, official website and YouTube channel. There is also a 'Notify Me' option and a countdown on the official Mi India website.
If you want to catch up with the live updates of the Redmi 9 Prime launch event, then you can watch the live stream video embedded below.
Redmi 9 Prime Expected Price In India
The Redmi 9 Prime pricing is yet to be revealed but it looks like the smartphone will be priced almost similar to that of the Redmi 9 as it is a rebranded global variant. Notably, the Redmi 9 was announced in Spain back in June for €149 (approx. Rs. 13,000) for the entry-level variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and €179 (approx. Rs. 15,800) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.
Redmi 9 Prime Specs: What To Expect
Though the Redmi 9 Prime is a rebranded variant of the Redmi 9, the company is yet to reveal the specifications of this smartphone. The only details that we know for now are the presence of a FHD+ display and a notch to house the selfie camera.
From the speculations, it is believed that the Redmi 9 Prime is believed to flaunt a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The hardware aspects of the smartphone are likely to comprise an octa-core MediaTek G80 SoC paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage space along with a dedicated microSD card slot.
For imaging, the device is said to flaunt a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. The selfie camera sensor is likely to be an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.
A 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support is likely to power the smartphone with standard connectivity aspects. The other goodies expected to be a part of the Redmi 9 Prime are a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and an infrared sensor.
