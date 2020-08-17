ENGLISH

    Redmi 9 Prime With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Next Sale In India On August 24

    By
    |

    Xiaomi launched the budget-friendly handset Redmi 9 Prime on August 4. The handset comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant. The smartphone has just finished its sale today. However, the company has also announced its next sale.

    Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale In India On August 24

     

    Redmi 9 Prime Upcoming Sale, Offers

    The handset will go for its next sale in India on August 24 at 12 pm (noon). The Redmi 9 Prime will be available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB carries a label of Rs. 11,999. It is offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Space Blue color options.

    Customers can get no-cost EMI options on the Redmi 9 Prime while buying from Amazon India. Besides, there is a 5 percent instant discount on the HSBC cashback card.

    Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

    The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB DDR4x RAM. The onboard storage of the Redmi 9 Prime can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. For software, it runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The Redmi 9 Prime gets its fuel from a 5,020 mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    The quad rear camera setup of the handset offers a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it features an 8MP selfie shooter. For connectivity options, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

    Although it is an entry-level smartphone, it has features like a large battery, quad-camera. For budget-conscious users, it can be a good pick with decent features.

    xiaomi smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
