Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale Scheduled On August 17

Redmi has recently launched its new smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 9 Prime comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, quad rear camera setup, and waterdrop-style notch. It features two storage options, which are 64GB and 128GB, and also includes fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Prime Upcoming Sale, Offer, And Price

The newly launched smartphone has already gone up for sale on August 6th, 2020, and now the next sale date is scheduled for August 17. The smartphone will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores. It comes in four colors, such as Sunrise Flare, Matte Black, Mint Green, and Space Blue. Further, the Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime runs Android 10 along with MIUI 11 on the top. It comes with a 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB in-house storage variants, which users can be increased up to 512GB through a microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display alongside 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. It also has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

For photography, you'll get a quad-rear camera at the back. It includes a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, you'll find an 8MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and IR blaster. The smartphone comes with a 10W charger, and it weighs around 198 grams.

Xiaomi To Launch Redmi K30 Ultra On August 11

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it is all set to add a new smartphone under its Redmi brand on August 11. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have three variants that are 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM. It will have a 4,500mAh battery, a 64 MP primary camera, a MediaTek processor, and a 6.67-inch display.

