ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale Scheduled On August 17

    By
    |

    Redmi has recently launched its new smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 9 Prime comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, quad rear camera setup, and waterdrop-style notch. It features two storage options, which are 64GB and 128GB, and also includes fast charging support.

    Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale Scheduled On August 17

     

    Redmi 9 Prime Upcoming Sale, Offer, And Price

    The newly launched smartphone has already gone up for sale on August 6th, 2020, and now the next sale date is scheduled for August 17. The smartphone will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores. It comes in four colors, such as Sunrise Flare, Matte Black, Mint Green, and Space Blue. Further, the Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

    Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

    The Redmi 9 Prime runs Android 10 along with MIUI 11 on the top. It comes with a 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB in-house storage variants, which users can be increased up to 512GB through a microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display alongside 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. It also has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

    For photography, you'll get a quad-rear camera at the back. It includes a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, you'll find an 8MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and IR blaster. The smartphone comes with a 10W charger, and it weighs around 198 grams.

    Xiaomi To Launch Redmi K30 Ultra On August 11

    Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it is all set to add a new smartphone under its Redmi brand on August 11. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have three variants that are 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM. It will have a 4,500mAh battery, a 64 MP primary camera, a MediaTek processor, and a 6.67-inch display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi xiaomi
    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 21:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X