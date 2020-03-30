Redmi 9 To Feature MediaTek Helio G80, Quad-Camera Setup Suggests Live Image News oi-Karan Sharma

Redmi 9 smartphone is doing rounds of the rumor mill since last year in December and it was speculated that the phone will be featured by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. However, now the latest report has surfaced on the web along with the live image of the rear panel of the phone. The live image shows the camera module and more. All you need to know:

According to the report, the rear camera module in the render looks similar to the one available on the Redmi K30 and the Poco X2 smartphones. The report also suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is said to be faster than the Helio G70.

The Realme 6i was the first phone to feature the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which was launched earlier this month. The Realme 6i was also expected to be launched as the Narzo 10 on March 26 in India, but the launch was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi 9 is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera sensor aligned with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. The live image of the phone also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and expected to arrive in purple, green, and other color options.

The smartphone is said to feature 6.6-inch DoT notch display. The Redmi 9 is expected to be available in 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB on-board storage respectively. It is said to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone was expected to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2020. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, the launch seems to be pushed to May. Let's see when the company is planning to launch the smartphone.

