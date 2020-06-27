ENGLISH

    Redmi 9A Launch Tipped In July: What To Expect?

    Off late, Xiaomi's affordable Redmi 9 series is said to be under development. While the Redmi 9 has already been announced, the company is yet to announce the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C. The former recently bagged certification via FCC mobile authentication platform. Now, its arrival detail has been tipped via a new leak.

    Redmi 9A Launch Tipped In July: What To Expect?

     

    Redmi 9A Official Launch Details

    As per a report via GizGuide, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 9A in July. The device is said to be first announced in the Philippines before making its way to the remaining markets. While the official launch date hasn't been tipped, the company is said to introduce a bunch of other products at the event.

    We can also expect Xiaomi to launch the Redmi 9C, but that can't be said for sure just yet. Some hardware features have also been tipped by this report which falls in line with the previous leaks. As per this leak, the Redmi 9A will launch as an entry-segment device powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

    The handset is said to arrive with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The availability of any other variant is currently uncertain. In terms of optics, Xiaomi is said to equip the Redmi 9A with the quad-rear camera setup. The primary sensor here is said to be a 13MP sensor. However, the details on the remaining sensors are still at large.

    Upfront, the device is expected to pack a 6.53-inch LCD display that will offer an HD+ resolution. The battery capacity of the device is unannounced. However, it is tipped to come with 10W charging support. We might get some details on the hardware as well as its launch days in the coming days.

    It remains to be seen if the company also announced the Redmi 9C alongside the Redmi 9A or not. Nevertheless, the company's upcoming devices are expected to deliver good in terms of hardware. Also, we can expect them to debut with a reasonable price tag considering they both will arrive in the company's affordable product portfolio.

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
