Redmi 9A Price At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Is It The Best Buy?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 series is probably one of the most successful smartphone offerings from the brand. The Redmi 9A is known for its outstanding battery and efficient processor. But more importantly, the price tag is what attracts buyers. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering the Redmi 9A at a discount price, which is detailed here.

Redmi 9A Price At Flipkart

The ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has offered a massive price cut on several devices, including smartphones. The Redmi 9A, whose original price tag is Rs. 8,499 is now available for Rs. 7,487 - giving customers an 11 percent discount. Do note, this price tag is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant with the Nature Green color option.

The Redmi 9A is also available in a 3GB RAM variant, which also has a discount offer on Flipkart. This model originally costs Rs. 9,499 and is now available for Rs. 8,870 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In other words, one would get a six percent discount for the Redmi 9A 3GB RAM option.

Redmi 9A Features

Redmi 9A is one of the popular budget smartphones under Rs. 10K. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a U-shaped notch and a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the phone packs a single 13MP primary shooter paired with an LED flash. There's a 5MP selfie shooter as well.

The Redmi 9A draws power from the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage. One of the biggest highlights is the large 5,000 mAh battery, which can easily last a day on a single charge. The phone runs Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

Redmi 9A Discount: Best Buy?

If you're looking for a smartphone with a budget of under Rs. 10K, the Redmi 9A would make an attractive buy. Plus, the Flipkart discount further makes it an attractive deal for buyers. Additionally, one can check out the 10 percent instant discount for SBI card holders, Paytm cashback offers, and more at the Flipkart platform.

