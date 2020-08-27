Redmi 9i To Soon Arrive In India As Rebranded Redmi 9A News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 in the country. Now, a report from Pricebaba suggests the company will launch the Redmi 9i soon in India. The report also reveals the Redmi 9i will be available in three color variants namely Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black.

What To Expect?

The Redmi 9i will come in two storage variants including the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset is expected to come as rebranded the Redmi 9A which was launched in Malaysia in June. We can expect features to remain the same. This is not very surprising. As we have seen before, the Chinese firm has rebranded the Redmi 9 as the Redmi 9 Prime and the Redmi 9C as the Redmi 9 India variant.

To recall, the Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch style. The display also offers a resolution of 1600 X 720 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets power from the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM. The onboard storage is further expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

It ships with the Android 10-based MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi 9A features AI face unlock instead of a fingerprint scanner. The handset packs 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging technology.

Speaking of the optics, the Redmi 9A packs 13MP single rear-camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and videos, it sports a 5MP front shooter. The Redmi 9A is available at RM 359 (roughly Rs. 6,300) in Malaysia. We can't comment right now on anything at the moment. However, the Redmi 9i is also likely to fall under the entry-level phones in the country.

