Redmi 9 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced the latest budget-friendly Redmi 9 in India as the successor to the Redmi 8. The smartphone offers features like dual rear cameras, massive 5,000 mAh battery, and more. The square-shaped camera module of the handset looks very impressive and it has also waterdrop notch design at the front.

Redmi 9 Price In India And Availability

The Redmi 9 India price has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999.

The handset will be available for purchase in the country starting August 31 via Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi stores. It is offered in Carbon Black, Sporty Orange, and Sky Blue color options.

Redmi 9: Specifications

Running Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top, the device packs a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot View display. It also offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm dimensions and also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It gets power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage on the Redmi 9 can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card. The 5,000 mAh battery of the Redmi 9 comes with a 10W fast charging support.

For photography, you get the dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor and another 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it has a 5MP front shooter. On the connectivity front, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Better Than Competition?

Considering the price, the Redmi 9 packs decent features including the Helio G35 chipset, massive battery. The company is bringing in one entry-level phone after another to compete with other brands. The Chinese firm launched the Redmi 9 Prime in the country earlier this month. The Redmi 9 Prime also comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant.

Now, the Redmi 9 will compete against the other budget-friendly handsets such as the Realme C12 and the Samsung Galaxy M01. The Realme C12 is also available at the same price in the market. However, it packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery, triple camera.

