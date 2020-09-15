Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched In India: What It Offers? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has introduced another smartphone called the Redmi 9i under its Redmi 9 family. The latest handset will sit with the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9, and the Redmi 9A smartphones. Now, customers will get several options from Xiaomi below Rs. 10,000 segments. The newly launched phone offers feature like a huge battery, gaming-centric processor, and more.

Redmi 9i Price And First Sale Details

The Redmi 9i comes in two storage variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The price of the 64GB storage model has been set at Rs. 8,299, while the 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 9,299. The first sale of the Redmi 9i will take place on September 18 at 12 PM. Interested customers can buy the phone via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores choosing from Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color variants.

What Redmi 9i Offers?

Starting with the display, the Redmi 9i packs a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 × 1600) Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clubbed with up to 4GB RAM. The handset has 128GB internal storage with additional expansion options up to 512GB.

The Redmi 9i boasts with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging technology. The smartphone ships with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. For imaging, it gets a single 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The front camera also supports AI portrait selfie.

There is a face unlock instead of a fingerprint sensor and the onboard sensors include a gyro sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and e-compass. Lastly, the phone measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9mm dimensions and weighs around 194 grams.

At this price point, it offers huge storage and long-lasting battery life. However, the handset will not be a good choice for camera lovers also it lacks a fingerprint sensor.

Best Mobiles in India