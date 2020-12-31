Redmi 9T To Come As Rebranded Version Of Redmi 9 Power News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi 9 Power comes in India as rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G which made its debut last month in China. Now, Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 9 4G globally as the Redmi 9T. The smartphone was also spotted on NBTC and Indonesia Telecom sites, suggesting at an imminent launch. Xiaomi Malaysia has already started teasing the arrival of the handset.

Although, it has not revealed the device name. However, the poster reveals the camera design which is similar to the Redmi 9 Power. Additionally, leaked live images of the upcoming Redmi 9T also suggests the Redmi 9T will come as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Power.

Moreover, Mobile Tech Podcast revealed a video that confirms the Redmi 9T will also share similar features as the Poco M3. However, the only difference will be its camera. The Remi 9T appears to have a quad-rear lens, while the Poco M3 features triple cameras.

Going by this, we can expect the upcoming Redmi 9T to sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a water-drop notch to house the selfie camera. It might pack the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset under its hood. As far as the battery is concerned, we can expect the same 6,000 mAh battery from the phone which fuels the Redmi 9 Power. Further, it is expected to come with 18W fast charging support.

According to the live video, the Redmi 9T will pack a quad-camera setup at the rear. The sensors will include a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro sensor. Lastly, connectivity options are expected to include 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and more.

