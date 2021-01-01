Redmi Expected To Launch Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 888 Chipset News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 SoC last month to power Android flagship phones. Many OEMs confirmed to launch phones with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and Xiaomi is already launched the Mi 11 with the latest chipset. Now, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is also reportedly working on a phone which will feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, the phone is said to be the most affordable phone with this processor.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone will have codename Haydn model K11. Apart from this, there are no details about the smartphone. Even Redmi is also yet to confirm this.

Additionally, a new leak revealed the alleged live images of the Redmi K40. The phone is said to include the standard Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro. Further, the standard model is expected to feature Snapdragon 7-series SoC and the Pro model is said to get its power from the Snapdragon 8-series chipset. So, the Pro variant could be the cheapest device with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

However, we will suggest you take this info with a pinch of salt until the company reveals this. As another report claimed the Redmi K40 lineup will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series chipsets. Besides, the live images of the Redmi K40 shown the phone with a hole-punch cutout. The phone is also tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup. Other features might include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.

In other news, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is the world's first phone which runs the Snapdragon 888 Chipset. In terms of display, the phone comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, it has a triple-lens which offers a 108MP main lens with OIS. Further, it also supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

