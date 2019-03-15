Redmi Go India launch slated for March 19, to be priced under Rs. 5,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Go is expected to be priced under Rs. 5,000 in India.

Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone from Xiaomi was announced in January this year. The device went on sale in select markets including the Philippines. Now, it looks like this budget smartphone will be launched soon in India as the company has started sending invites for its launch event.

Well, the Android Go smartphone from Xiaomi will be launched in India on March 19. The company is sending out invites for the 'Go' launch event slated to happen on March 19 in New Delhi at 12 PM. The official Redmi India Twitter handle has also teased the same and there is a dedicated microsite on Mi.com for the interested fans to catch up with the launch event.

This microsite reveals several features of the Redmi Go smartphone. It teases the Android Oreo (Go Edition), HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, Google Assistant in Hindi, dedicated expandable storage support and support for over 20 regional languages.

Expected Redmi Go price in India

Redmi Go was launched in January for PHP 3990 in the Philippines, which translates to approximately Rs. 5,400. Having said that, we can expect this smartphone to be launched in India under Rs. 5,000. Notably, the most affordable Redmi smartphone - the Redmi 6A is priced at Rs. 5,999, which makes us believe that the Android Go smartphone will be priced relatively lower.

Redmi Go specifications

The Android Go smartphone from Xiaomi comes fitted with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. This smartphone makes use of a quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC teamed up with Adreno 308 GPU and 1GB RAM. It comes in two storage configurations - 1GB RAM + 8GB RAM and 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM. It has a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage space.

On the optics front, the device comes with an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture along with 4-element lens and LED flash. It has features such as real-time filters, burst mode, HDR and smart scene modes and supports video recording at FHD 1080p. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and support for beauty filters and HDR shots. The other goodies of the Redmi Go include a 3000mAh battery and the necessary connectivity features.