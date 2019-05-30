Redmi K20 Pro 12 GB RAM Variant In Pipeline News oi-Vivek Redmi K20 Pro could be the most affordable smartphone with 12 GB RAM

The Redmi K20 Pro is currently the most discussed affordable flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. With a starting price of 2499 Yuan (Rs 25,200), the K20 Pro is the most affordable smartphone with flagship grade chipset.

On May 27, Redmi launched the Redmi K20 Pro with 6 and 8 GB RAM. Now, a new listing on TENAA (Chinese regulatory authority) does confirm that the Redmi K20 Pro will also available with 12 GB RAM. As of today, smartphones with 12 GB RAM is the golden standard, where, only a few smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the OnePlus 7 Pro offers up to 12 GB RAM.

With the K20 Pro in the race, the newest Redmi is most likely to be the most affordable smartphone in the world to offer 12 GB RAM on a smartphone.

Redmi K20 Pro specs

As of now, the availability of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is limited to China. It is speculated that the Redmi K20 Pro is most likely to launch in India as the 2nd Gen Poco or the Poco F2.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a big no-notch, no-bezel 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though the Redmi K20 Pro might look like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the device does miss out on the curved edges and the resolution offered on the Redmi K20 Pro is nowhere near the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

For optics, the device offers a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX primary sensor, a 13 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP depth sensor, which is again similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro's triple camera setup.

What do we think about the Redmi K20 Pro with 12 GB RAM

I am currently using the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12 GB RAM and the average RAM usage on the OnePlus 7 Pro is around 5.5 GB, even after heavy usage. I think 12 GB RAM for an Android smartphone in this point of time is an overkill, and the device will not be able to use it to the fullest capacity. Though a smartphone with 6 GB RAM would do the job, I would suggest going with an 8 GB RAM model to have that extra leg-room for future requirements.

