Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch set for today: How to watch live stream News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are all set to be unveiled today.

Redmi K20 series has been hitting the rumor mills quite often revealing what we can expect from these phones. The highlight of the high-end variant called Redmi K20 Pro is that this device will be the first one to be launched by the brand with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Today, we will get to know all the details about these new Redmi smartphones as these are slated to be unveiled in China. These phones are touted as "Flagship Killer 2.0" and will be pitted against the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Also, there are claims that the company will take the wraps off a Redmi series laptop dubbed RedmiBook alongside the flagship smartphones.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro live stream

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will host the launch event in Beijing, China at 2 PM (nearly 11:30 AM) in India. The launch event will be streamed live via the official Xiaomi website and the company's Weibo handle. As of now, there is no video for the live stream and we will update the same below once it is available.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro expected price

Talking about the pricing, the pre-bookings have already debuted in the company's home market China. Interested customers can pre-book the device for 100 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,000). While the final pricing of these smartphones will be announced later today, it has already been confirmed that the Redmi K20 will be launched in India. And, this device is expected to be launched with the moniker Poco F2 in the country.

Notably, the non-Pro variant of the device is likely to get the power from a Snapdragon 730 SoC. For the uninitiated, the Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain hinted that they will launch a smartphone with SD730 SoC in India soon hinting that it could be the Redmi K20.

Besides these smartphones, Redmi is also expected to launch its first laptop called RedmiBook at the event. The launch was teased by the company via an image post on its official Weibo handle.