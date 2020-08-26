Redmi K20 Pro 6GB Variant Receives Temporary Price Cut In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K20 Pro's price has been reduced for a limited time period. The price cut is only applicable on the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Customers can now buy the phone with a discount of Rs 4,000 till August 31. The handset is priced at Rs. 26,999, which is now available only at Rs. 22,999.

The handset received the same price cut last month and the handset now available for purchase via Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Stores. The handset comes in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Pearl Blue, and Glacier Blue color options.

Is It Worth A Buy?

As a mid-range smartphone, the Redmi K20 Pro packs a large 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The display is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The chipset usually available on high-end smartphones and it also offers the best gaming experience. The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with 27W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on Android v9.0 Pie.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup including the 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it features a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The handset measures 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm dimensions and Weighs 191g. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other features of the handset include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, accelerometer, proximity, quick charging, NFC, and more. It packs impressive features in terms of price. The handset can be a good pick with high-end features for budget-conscious buyers.

