    Redmi K20 Pro Receives MIUI 10.3.3.0 Update – Brings Camera Optimizations

    By
    |

    Redmi K20 Pro is one of the latest market entrants in India. The device was launched alongside the Redmi K20 earlier this month. Now, it has started receiving the first update, which brings a slew of improvements along with the June 2019 Android security patch.

    Redmi K20 Pro Receives MIUI 10.3.3.0 Update

     

    Well, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM v10.3.3.0 update has been rolled out to the Redmi K20 Pro. It is an OTA update, which has been rolled out to the units of this smartphone in India. Besides the security patch, the Redmi K20 update also optimizes the fingerprint unlock experience and improves the touch performance of Game Turbo.

    Redmi K20 Pro Update

    Going by the official announcement on the Mi forums regarding the Redmi K20 Pro's MIUI 10 update, it weighs around 475MB and brings the software version MIUI 10.3.3.0.PFKINXM. Moreover, it also optimizes the camera features including Beauty mode and associated filters.

    Notably, this is the first OTA update to be rolled out to the smartphone after its launch in India. Prior to the MIUI 10 Global Stable v.10.3.3.0 update, the Redmi smartphone received the MIUI v10.3.6 update.

    How To Update Redmi K20 Pro

    As the update has been officially confirmed, all the Redmi K20 Pro units in the country will receive the same in the coming days. However, if you do not have the patience to wait for the update, then you can check for it from Settings → About phone → System update. Also, you can try the same manually using the fastboot download package.

    Redmi K20 Pro Price In India

    Redmi K20 Pro has been launched in India in two variants. The base variant comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 27,999. The high-end variant comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 30,999.

     

    Our Opinion On Redmi K20 Pro

    Given that the Redmi K20 Pro is the first smartphone from the brand to feature the most powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC and a pop-up selfie camera, it is sure that these smartphones will sell quickly in the country. However, there will be a stiff challenge posed by the relatively low priced Realme X though it has a different set of specifications.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
