Redmi K20 Pro New Color Variant 'Summer Honey Color' Launched: Sale Starts on August 1

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of the Redmi K20 Pro in Summer Honey Color in China, which looks a lot similar to the Almond variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Other than the change in aesthetics, the Redmi K20 Pro is identical to the standard variant of the K20 Pro.

The new variant of the Redmi K20 Pro will go on sale from August 1at 10:00 AM in China. As of now, there is no information on the launch of this variant in India.

Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch AMOLED display with bezel-less, notch-less design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top with Poco launcher that offers an app tray and other added customizations like system wide dark mode, Game Turbo, and more.

The device has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Additionally, the device does support Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and dual-band GSP.

The smartphone has a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor with 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, the device has a 20MP pop-up selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for up to 27W fast charging via USB Type-C port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high fidelity sound output.

What Do We Think About The Summer Honey Color Redmi K20 Pro?

The Summer Honey Color Redmi K20 Pro is the most premium looking smartphone amongst all the colors. The smartphone has a gold-colored frame and a pearl color back, which changes color depending on the intensity of the light.

