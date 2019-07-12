Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro ‘Alpha Sale’ Pre-Booking Starts Today At 12 PM: How To Register News oi-Vivek

The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro launch slated to happen on July 17th, which are, as of now, the most anticipated smartphones from Xiaomi India. In a surprising move, Xiaomi India has announced an alpha sale for the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20 before the launch of the actual smartphone, where, users can book the smartphones on Mi.com by paying a token amount of Rs. 855.

The Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro alpha sale will commence at 12:00 PM on July 11th and one can get a token for Rs. 855, which can be used to buy the actual smartphone on July 17th after the launch event. Do note that, you can only access the alpha sale using the app on a smartphone.

If you are going bonkers about either of the smartphones, then, this is a great opportunity to get a hands-on on the smartphone as soon as possible. Please note that the fine print for the Alpha sale suggests that even after buying the token on the Alpha sale, the company does not guarantee that you will be able to buy the Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro.

Click Here To Go To the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Highlights

The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are those smartphones, which can be called as a flagship smartphone, as, these smartphones, from head to toe packs in the latest technology.

The one major difference between the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is the processor. The non-pro moniker is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, whereas, the pro comes with the mightly Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Both smartphones offer a premium glass design with a triple rear-camera setup and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera. The devices have a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

What Do We Think About The Alpha Sale

It might seem like a great opportunity to get early access to buy the upcoming smartphones. Though these smartphones are priced reasonably in China, we have no clue on how much these smartphones might cost, and if you have a fixed budget, then, it better to wait until the official price announcements.

