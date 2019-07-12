Just In
- 46 min ago Amazon Youth Offer - Get Amazon Prime Membership For Rs. 499
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Powered By Snapdragon 730, And Snapdragon 675 In Pipeline
- 7 hrs ago List Of Android Q Beta Smartphones – Asus ZenFone 5Z, LG G8, Nokia 8.1, OnePlus 6T And More
- 11 hrs ago Google Maps Adds 3 New Features for Indian Users
Don't Miss
- Finance Bank Of Baroda To Launch Online Platform For Banking, Farm Products
- Movies Nach Baliye 9: After Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar-Abigail Shoot For Premiere Episode!
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: World Cup to get new champion since 1996
- News Ban on us a sign of desperation says pro-Khalistan group, SJF
- Automobiles Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Will Now Get A New Matte Black Paint Scheme
- Lifestyle Sania Mirza Has Some Very Simple Power Dressing Outfit Ideas For Us
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro ‘Alpha Sale’ Pre-Booking Starts Today At 12 PM: How To Register
The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro launch slated to happen on July 17th, which are, as of now, the most anticipated smartphones from Xiaomi India. In a surprising move, Xiaomi India has announced an alpha sale for the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20 before the launch of the actual smartphone, where, users can book the smartphones on Mi.com by paying a token amount of Rs. 855.
The Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro alpha sale will commence at 12:00 PM on July 11th and one can get a token for Rs. 855, which can be used to buy the actual smartphone on July 17th after the launch event. Do note that, you can only access the alpha sale using the app on a smartphone.
If you are going bonkers about either of the smartphones, then, this is a great opportunity to get a hands-on on the smartphone as soon as possible. Please note that the fine print for the Alpha sale suggests that even after buying the token on the Alpha sale, the company does not guarantee that you will be able to buy the Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro.
Click Here To Go To the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Highlights
The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are those smartphones, which can be called as a flagship smartphone, as, these smartphones, from head to toe packs in the latest technology.
The one major difference between the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is the processor. The non-pro moniker is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, whereas, the pro comes with the mightly Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.
Both smartphones offer a premium glass design with a triple rear-camera setup and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera. The devices have a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
What Do We Think About The Alpha Sale
It might seem like a great opportunity to get early access to buy the upcoming smartphones. Though these smartphones are priced reasonably in China, we have no clue on how much these smartphones might cost, and if you have a fixed budget, then, it better to wait until the official price announcements.
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
27,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
27,990
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900