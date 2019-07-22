Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro First Sale At 12:00 PM: Price, Features, Specs, And More News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K20, K20 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 21,999 in India. After the early Alpha sale, these smartphones will again go for sale on July 22 at 12:00 PM on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Homes.

The Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are the most advanced Redmi smartphones that the company has ever launched. Both smartphones offer features like pop-up selfie camera, all-glass design, triple rear-camera, and powered by the latest SoCs from Qualcomm.

Sale Offers

Flat Rs. 1,000 off for ICICI Debit and Credit card users

Double Data Benefit from Airtel on Rs. 249 and Rs. 299 recharge plans

Buy The Redmi K20/Redmi K20 Pro Here

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pricing

The base variant of the Redmi K20 retails in India for Rs. 21,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage), and the high-end variant retails for Rs. 23,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for Rs. 27,999, and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes for Rs. 31,999, making it the most expensive Redmi smartphone.

Redmi K20 Pro Highlights

The smartphone is fitted with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the device with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The triple camera array at the back consists of a 48MP + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 8 MP telephoto lens. There is a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera at the front, which also acts as a notification LED.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery fuels the smartphone with support for 27W fast charging via USB type C port. Albeit, one has to buy a 27W fast charging adapter to get benefit from the same. The smartphone will be available in three colors, including Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red.

Our Opinion On The Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are the value for money flagship smartphones with almost every feature that one might look from a flagship smartphone. If you want to buy a smartphone with the latest SoCs by spending the least amount of money, then, these smartphones might fit the bill.

