Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Second Flash Sale At 12:00 PM: Features, Price, Specs, And More

Xiaomi recently launched it's Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India. These are the most premium looking smartphones from the company packed with some capable hardware. The company has it's the first sale on the July 21st, and the device is going for sale, again, on July 29 (today).

Starting from 12:00 PM, the smartphones will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores with a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the Redmi K20 and Rs. 27,999 for the Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 And Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

With respect to looks and aesthetics, these smartphones look identical with an all-glass design (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) and a metal mid-frame. The device has a 6.35-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display is capable of supporting HDR content and is also Widevine L1 certified, that enables HD streaming on platforms like Netflix and Prime Videos.

The key difference between the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is the chipset. The K20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas, the K20 Pro is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both smartphones run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

These devices house a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging (18W for K20 and 27W for K20 Pro) via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with support for 128-bit high-res audio.

Our Opinion On the Redmi K20 Series?

If you fancy a flagship smartphone and does not want to spend a fortune on one, then, the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro seems like a great pair. These are some of the powerful smartphones that anyone can buy in India at a specific price point.

