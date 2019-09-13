Redmi K20 Stable Android 10 Update Releasing In October News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi introduced its first pop-up selfie camera smartphone lineup with the launch of Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro. Both the smartphones are packed top-of-the-line hardware making them the most premium smartphones in their respective price segments.

Besides, the latest hardware, both the units come pre-loaded with Android Pie-based MIUI 10 UI. Now, it seems that the company is gearing up to update the Redmi K20 series with Android 10. Here is everything you need to know:

Redmi K20 Android 10 Availability Details:

Xiaomi had released an Android 10-based MIUI 10 update to the Redmi K20 smartphones. However, it was mistaken for the stable version of the update which the company is yet to rollout. And, the users confirmed the beta version of the update online after completing the installation.

Now, Xiaomi is prepping up to release the stable Android 10 version for the Redmi K20 in October. This has been confirmed by AusDroid, an Australian website.

It is worth noting that the report suggested an Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Mi 9T which is the global variant of the Redmi K20. And with the handset getting an Android 10 update suggests the company's efforts in improving the user experience on the Redmi K20 series.

What Makes Xiaomi Redmi K20 A Value For Money Deal?

The Redmi K20 is the first pop-up selfie camera device that packs a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. At the rear, it offers a 48MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture) sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.4 aperture) sensor. It offers various camera features such as Geo Tagging, HDR, Portrait Mode, Panorama, and 4K video recording.

The device is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with Adreno 612 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. Notably, the device doesn't support a microSD card.

Upfront, you get a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The unit gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery backed by Quick Charge support.

