Xiaomi Mi 9T Looks Like A Rebranded Redmi K20
Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Redmi recently announced the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro, the first set of truly flagship smartphones from the Redmi line of devices. Now, Xiaomi is teasing a new Mi series smartphone launch with T moniker, and the leaked render suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is nothing but a rebranded version of the Redmi K20.
The Xiaomi Mi 9T is expected to be the most affordable Xiaomi Mi 9 series of smartphones, as the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. As of now, the only visible difference between the Redmi K20 and the Mi 9T is the branding at the back of the device, which says Mi instead of Redmi.
Xiaomi is most likely to the launch the Xiaomi Mi 9T in some markets, where, the Redmi K20 will not be available. Similarly, the Redmi K20 is expected to launch in India as the Poco F2, whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro will be called as the Poco F2 Pro.
Xiaomi Mi 9T specifications
According to the leak, the Xiaomi Mi 9T features a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC powers the Mi 9T with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.
The smartphone will have a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The device also offers a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with pop-up camera mechanism.
A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for 18W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.
What do we think about the Xiaomi Mi 9T leak?
By launching the Xiaomi Mi 9T, the company might confuse the audience especially if the device launches along with the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. It is most likely that the Xiaomi Mi 9T will cost more than the Redmi K20 for sure.
Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi Mi 9T and the Redmi K20, which is most likely to launch in India as the Poco F2.