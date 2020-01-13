ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi K30 5G Gets BIS Certification In India: Might Debut Soon

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 was launched recently as a successor to the company's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone - the Redmi K20. The company introduced the device in both 4G and 5G connectivity options, but only the former went up for sale in China. Recently, the 5G model was spotted on TENNA indicating a launch anytime soon. Now, the device has been spotted on an Indian mobile authentication platform as well, indicating its arrival in the country in the coming days.

    Redmi K30 5G Gets BIS Certification In India: Might Debut Soon

     

    Redmi K30 5G Gets Certified In India

    The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G has been certified by BIS in India with the M2001G7A1 model number. Earlier, the 4G variant also showed up on the certification website. It is worth noting that the BIS website listing doesn't reveal any information on the hardware or its arrival in the country.

    This indicates the device will be launched with the same set of hardware as the Chinese model soon in India.

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Key Features And Specifications

    Instead of using a pop-up selfie camera module, Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi K30 5G with dual punch-hole for the same. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

    The dual punch-hole module packs a 20MP primary selfie camera along with a 2MP sensor. At the rear, there are four cameras that consist of a 64MP Sony IMX696 primary sensor.

    Accompanying the primary camera is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The processing is taken care of by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated dual-mode 5G modem.

    The Redmi K30 5G is announced in four different configurations to choose from including 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 256Gb storage.

     

    The handset will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 skin overlay. The smartphone draws its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging. Xiaomi is yet to announce the Redmi K30 5G launch date in India. However, with the device getting BIS certified, its launch could be nearby.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi k30 news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue