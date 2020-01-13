Just In
- 10 min ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Live Images, Specifications Leaked Online
-
- 26 min ago Instagram Boomerang Stories Get New TikTok-Like Features
- 43 min ago Google Stadia Goes For Beta Testing On Non-Pixel Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy S10 Lite, iPhone 11 Pro And More
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Here Is Why You Seem To Get More Acne In Winters And What You Can Do About It
- News Tigress’ fresh pugmarks spotted at J'khand-Bengal border
- Automobiles Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Launching In India Sometime Over The Next Five Years
- Movies Mr Lele First Look: Varun Dhawan Strips Down To His Underwear, Shraddha Kapoor Trolls Him
- Finance Sovereign Gold Bonds Series VIII Opens For Subscription
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 13, 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Redmi K30 5G Gets BIS Certification In India: Might Debut Soon
Xiaomi Redmi K30 was launched recently as a successor to the company's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone - the Redmi K20. The company introduced the device in both 4G and 5G connectivity options, but only the former went up for sale in China. Recently, the 5G model was spotted on TENNA indicating a launch anytime soon. Now, the device has been spotted on an Indian mobile authentication platform as well, indicating its arrival in the country in the coming days.
Redmi K30 5G Gets Certified In India
The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G has been certified by BIS in India with the M2001G7A1 model number. Earlier, the 4G variant also showed up on the certification website. It is worth noting that the BIS website listing doesn't reveal any information on the hardware or its arrival in the country.
This indicates the device will be launched with the same set of hardware as the Chinese model soon in India.
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Key Features And Specifications
Instead of using a pop-up selfie camera module, Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi K30 5G with dual punch-hole for the same. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.
The dual punch-hole module packs a 20MP primary selfie camera along with a 2MP sensor. At the rear, there are four cameras that consist of a 64MP Sony IMX696 primary sensor.
Accompanying the primary camera is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The processing is taken care of by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated dual-mode 5G modem.
The Redmi K30 5G is announced in four different configurations to choose from including 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 256Gb storage.
The handset will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 skin overlay. The smartphone draws its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging. Xiaomi is yet to announce the Redmi K30 5G launch date in India. However, with the device getting BIS certified, its launch could be nearby.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,899
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
20,000
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
5,990
-
30,500