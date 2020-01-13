Redmi K30 5G Gets BIS Certification In India: Might Debut Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi K30 was launched recently as a successor to the company's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone - the Redmi K20. The company introduced the device in both 4G and 5G connectivity options, but only the former went up for sale in China. Recently, the 5G model was spotted on TENNA indicating a launch anytime soon. Now, the device has been spotted on an Indian mobile authentication platform as well, indicating its arrival in the country in the coming days.

Redmi K30 5G Gets Certified In India

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G has been certified by BIS in India with the M2001G7A1 model number. Earlier, the 4G variant also showed up on the certification website. It is worth noting that the BIS website listing doesn't reveal any information on the hardware or its arrival in the country.

This indicates the device will be launched with the same set of hardware as the Chinese model soon in India.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Key Features And Specifications

Instead of using a pop-up selfie camera module, Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi K30 5G with dual punch-hole for the same. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

The dual punch-hole module packs a 20MP primary selfie camera along with a 2MP sensor. At the rear, there are four cameras that consist of a 64MP Sony IMX696 primary sensor.

Accompanying the primary camera is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The processing is taken care of by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated dual-mode 5G modem.

The Redmi K30 5G is announced in four different configurations to choose from including 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 256Gb storage.

The handset will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 skin overlay. The smartphone draws its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging. Xiaomi is yet to announce the Redmi K30 5G launch date in India. However, with the device getting BIS certified, its launch could be nearby.

via

Best Mobiles in India