Redmi K30i 5G With 48MP Quad-Camera Setup Announced: Price And Availability News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi K30i 5G, which has highly rumored in the past has been announced in the company's home market China. This smartphone seems to be identical to that of the Redmi K30 5G that was launched late last year. Even its specifications seem to be similar except for the inclusion of a 48MP primary sensor at the rear in the place of a 64MP sensor on its predecessor.

Redmi K30i 5G Price

The Redmi K30i 5G has been launched in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphone has been listed online on JD.com for 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,300) in purple and white color options. Notably, there will be blue and red color options that are up for pre-order on the same portal and will be available for June 2.

Redmi K30i 5G Specifications

The Redmi K30i 5G bestows a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz as seen on the yesteryear model. The smartphone features a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the dual selfie camera sensors. Under its hood, the Redmi K30i 5G makes use of a Snapdragon 765G SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space as seen above.

Running Android 10 topped with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box, the Redmi K30i 5G arrives with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor likely from Sony, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a tertiary 5MP super macro lens, and a fourth 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the pill-shaped dual punch-hole cutout houses a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. A 4500mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with 30W fast charging support.

The standard connectivity aspects on board the Redmi K30i 5G include 5G support, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support (5G in both SIMs), a smart PA loudspeaker, hi-res audio output, ultra-linear speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding the global release of the Redmi K30i 5G. We can expect this smartphone to be launched in India in the coming months but an official confirmation is awaited. However, it could be an affordable 5G smartphone in the market.

Best Mobiles in India