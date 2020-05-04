Redmi K30i Spotted With 48MP Main Sensor News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K30i has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for a few weeks now. After the launch of the K30, there are rumors that the Chinese company is also developing a lite variant handset. Now, the existence of the K30i confirms the veracity of the news.

According to rumors, the new handset will be available at a more affordable price than the K30 5G. Now, a string of MIUI camera app further confirms the existence of the Redmi K30i.

According to a member of the XDA Developers, the string not only revealed the name of the handset but also confirmed that the handset will include a 48MP main camera.

As per the string image, the handset is codenamed 'Picasso' which was also the codename of the Redmi K30. According to a leak, the handset is expected to include a triple camera set up. As the string image first mentioned that the handset feature would add a 48MP main sensor.

The design of the new handset will be quite similar to the Redmi K30. Some changes will be noticeable in the new handset which includes a single sensor instead of the dual selfie cameras.

The Redmi K30i is expected to run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 at the top. The handset might be sport with an IPS LCD display. The display will appear with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 405 PPI pixel density.

There is no confirmation about the processor. We can expect it to come with the Snapdragon 730G chipset. The price for the base model can start at around Rs 19,500.

There is no confirmation about the launch but the company is expected to launch this handset in May. There is still time for launch so, we will get more details about the K30i in the future. The handset can also be available outside of China.

Best Mobiles in India