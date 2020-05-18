Redmi K30i Key Specifications Tipped Again; Likely To Debut Alongside RedmiBook 14, OLED TV News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K30 series towards the end of last year comprising the standard and the Pro model. Off late, another device is this series has started doing rounds online which is expected to go official sometime soon. Last month, some of its specifications were tipped. Now, come more hardware features have been tipped alongside its arrival details.

As per a report via 91Mobiles in association with popular tipster Ishan Aggarwal, the Redmi K30i is set to debut alongside an OLED smart TV and also the first Redmi soundbar. Notably, the company has already introduced a soundbar that received quite a good response from the masses. Let's have a look at what this new leak hints on the hardware and software features of the Redmi K30i:

Redmi K30i Leaked Hardware

The Redmi K30i is said to arrive as a toned-down version of the Redmi K30 as suggested via leaks in the past as well. The handset is said to draw its power from the MediTek Dimensity 800 processor. It is confirmed to arrive with 5G compatibility as the remaining variants.

Going by the leak, the device will arrive with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There is currently no mention of any other variant and we don't know if the company will introduce it in multiple variants or not. It is said to launch in two different shades including white and purple. Also, the remaining hardware is said to be the same as the standard Redmi K30.

An earlier leak had suggested that the device will feature a similar camera setup as the standard Redmi K30. But, instead of the 64MP primary sensor, it will feature a 48MP main sensor. The primary sensor could either be a Sony or Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM sensor.

As the remaining setup is said to be similar to the standard model, we can expect the primary camera to be paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh effect. For selfies and video calls, it is likely to feature a dual-punch hole setup with a 20MP primary and 2MP secondary selfie camera.

No specific timeline has been announced by the company for the arrival of the Redmi K30i. However, some information is likely to surface soon in the coming days and we will keep you posted on the same.

