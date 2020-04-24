ENGLISH

    Redmi K30i Leaked Render Hints At Punch-Hole Cutout And Triple Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    Withing months of launching the Redmi K30 series smartphones, the company is speculated to take the wraps off another device in the same series. Ths upcoming smartphone is likely dubbed Redmi K30i. Given its name, it is believed to arrive as a toned-down variant of the Redmi K30 5G.

    Redmi K30i Leaked Render Hints At Punch-Hole Cutout And More

     

    Recently, we came across a report that revealed the key specifications of the alleged Redmi K30i and claimed that the smartphone could see the light of the day later this month. While we still wait for an official confirmation, a Redmi K30i render has been leaked by SlashLeaks.

    Redmi K30i Leaked Render

    The Redmi K30i render reveals what we can expect from the affordable smartphone in terms of design. Well, it shows both the front and rear of the smartphone. Detailing on the design, the Redmi K30i appears to feature a single punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen. Given that the Redmi K30 5G launched late last year came with a dual-punch-hole cutout, the single cutout on the toned-down variant makes sense.

    It appears to flaunt an IPS LCD display of unknown screen size and is said to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor just like the already official 5G smartphone.

    Moving on to its rear, the alleged Redmi K30i appears to feature a circular ring around the rear cameras similar to that on the Redmi K30 5G. However, instead of a quad-camera module, this smartphone appears to flaunt a triple-camera setup with the three sensors positioned vertically along with an LED flash unit.

    Observing the camera module closely, the imprinted text hints that there could be a 48MP primary lens. Notably, this is in contrary to the previous leak that hinted at the presence of a quad-camera setup. Not to mention, the Redmi K30 5G comes with a quad-camera module comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor.

     

    Redmi K30i: What We Expect

    Given that the Redmi K30i is said to be priced under 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000), we cannot expect it to employ an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC. Moreover, there is no official confirmation from Redmi regarding the existence of the Redmi K30i or its specifications. So, we need to consider this leak as a dose of skepticism.

    Read More About: redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
