Redmi K30S Likely To Be Cheaper Than K30 Ultra; Launch Imminent

Xiaomi seems to be launching another smartphone called the Redmi K30S soon which is likely to be the last phone in the Redmi K30 series. Previously, the features of the handset appeared on TENAA, hinting the phone might come as the rebranded Mi 10T. Now, the arrival of the handset has been teased by the company's General Manager Lu Weibing on Weibo.

However, he did not mention the exact name but it's expected to be the upcoming Redmi K30S. On the other hand, tipster Digital Chat Station recently claimed that the price of the Redmi K30S will be cheaper than the existing K30 Ultra. To recall, the Redmi K30 Ultra is selling in china at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,000) for the high-end 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Redmi K30S Expected Specifications

Coming to the Redmi K30S, the phone is said to pack similar features to the Mi 10T that launched in India on October 15. The Redmi K30S is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is likely to sport a 6.67-inch LTPS display with an FHD+ (2400 × 1080) resolution. In terms of dimension, the smartphone will measure 165.1 × 76.4 × 9.33mm and weigh 216 grams.

For cameras, it is also believed to come with a 64MP primary camera and a 20MP front-facing camera. The Redmi K30S is also expected to come equipped with a 64MP triple-lens setup and a 20MP front-facing camera.

Redmi K30S Expected Launch

As per the leaked information, the Redmi K30S launch will take place on October 27 and the phone will go for sale starting November 1. However, the company is yet to officially reveal the launch and sale dates. As of now, we will request you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

