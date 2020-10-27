Redmi K30S With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K30S has been launched as rebadged model of the Mi 10T that was launched in India earlier this month. The latest handset will sit with existing the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and the Redmi K30 Ultra. The key highlights of the Redmi K30S are its 144Hz display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and more. The handset comes in Interstellar Black and Moonlight Silver color options.

The price of the Redmi K30S price has been set at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs. 28,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB storage option retails for CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs. 31,000). However, both variants will be available as an introductory price of RMB 2,299 (approx. Rs. 25,400), RMB 2,499 (approx. Rs 27,600) respectively. The Redmi K30S will go for sale in China starting November 11.

Running Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top, the handset packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) panel with 144Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and it is TUV Rheinland certified.

The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC handles the processing on the Redmi K30S paired with 8GB RAM. For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup at the back which includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the phone has a 20MP selfie camera at the front. The handset houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the phone measures 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.

