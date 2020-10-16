Redmi K30s Spotted On TEENA Listing; Likely To Be Rebranded Version Of Mi 10T News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi smartphone portfolio is further expanding, and we may be seeing a couple more devices by the end of 2020. For one, a Redmi smartphone with the model number M2007J3SC was spotted on the TEENA listing website. Several reports suggest this could be the upcoming Redmi K30s smartphone, which is expected to launch pretty soon.

Redmi K30s Spotted

Redmi K30 is one of the popular smartphones from the company, available for under Rs. 20K. Reports also suggest that the upcoming Redmi K30s is the rebranded Mi 10T, which recently launched in India. And now, the Chinese TEENA certification site has also revealed a couple of details, which point towards design similar to Mi 10T.

Gathering data from the listing, the rumored Redmi K30s will flaunt a 6.67-inch LTPS display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution. The images on the TEENA also highlight the 64MP triple-camera setup, just like the Xiaomi Mi 10T. One can even see a similarly placed punch-hole notch, housing the 20MP selfie camera.

The TEENA listing also reveals a 2.84GHz processor, most likely the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. It could be paired with 6GB RAM with storage options up to 512GB. There is also a 4,900 mAh battery with likely fast charging support. The listing also notes that the upcoming Redmi K30s will run Android 10, but we might likely see Android 11 with the latest MIUI update out-of-the-box.

Redmi K30s: Xiaomi's Rebranding

Xiaomi often rebrands its smartphones. Several Poco and Xiaomi devices launch as Redmi smartphones and vice-versa. Reports point that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 could be a rebranded Poco smartphone. And now, the upcoming Redmi K30s could be the rebranded Mi 10T. Looking at the TEENA listing, the upcoming phone measures 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33mm and weighs 216 grams. This further stresses that this could be the Mi 10T as the Pro variant is heavier (218 grams).

This isn't the first time we're seeing a rebranded smartphone from Xiaomi, and for all we know, this won't be the last. The Mi 10T has a couple of premium features like a large display, efficient processor, smooth camera sensors, and so on. If this is indeed the Redmi K30s, we can get these for a likely lesser price.

