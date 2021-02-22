Redmi K40 Official Teaser Reveals Rear Panel; Expected Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K40, the successor of the Redmi K30 series, is all set to debut in China on February 25. As we move closer to the launch, the company has now shared a teaser image, revealing its back panel design. The upcoming series is likely to include a Pro model as well. Additionally, the company is also going to announce the RedmiBook Pro with the 11th generation Intel processors at the same event.

Redmi K40 Design

The Redmi K40 has appeared in the image in Black color; however, it can be expected to come in other color variants as well. As per the teaser image, the phone will feature a triple camera setup at the rear which will be placed in the rectangular module. The smartphone is appeared to have two large sensors and between these two sensors, there is a small sensor and a hole which seems to be a microphone.

Redmi K40 Key Details

On the other hand, the company has also confirmed a few details of the device such as display refresh rate, processor, and so on. Upfront, the device is confirmed to sport the E4 Samsung panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the Redmi k40 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset while the standard model is might run the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Apart from these two models, there are rumors about another model called the Redmi K40S which is said to come with the Snapdragon 775 SoC. The chipsets of the phones are also likely to be paired with up to 8GB DDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Software-wise, the phones are said to run the latest Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 on top. Moreover, the standard K40 is believed to pack a 64MP primary sensor while the Pro model is likely to sport a 108MP main sensor.

Lastly, the phone will also support Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Stereo Speakers, and Dolby Atmos for connectivity. As far as price is concerned, the Redmi K40 Pro is said to come with starting price of 2,999 yuan (around Rs. 34,000).

