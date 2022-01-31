Redmi K50 Confirmed To Feature Dimensity 9000 SoC: Might Launch As Poco F4 GT In India News oi-Vivek

Remember how the Redmi K40 Gaming edition smartphone was launched as the Poco F3 GT in India? Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand is now gearing up for the launch of the Redmi K50, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and we believe that the device might launch in India as the Poco F4 GT.

The upcoming Redmi K50 is confirmed to feature the latest flagship SoC from Mediatek -- the Dimensity 9000 SoC, which at least on paper is on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the Exynos 2200. Lu Weibing, Sr VP of Xiaomi has now confirmed that the Redmi K50 will be one of the first smartphones to feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC in the world.

Is Redmi K50 The Poco F4?

The Redmi K series of smartphones have been known for offering flagship-grade hardware at a discounted price. However, except for the Redmi K20 series of smartphones, the rest of the devices have not made it to India. On top of that, the Redmi K40 Gaming edition was launched in India as the Poco F3 GT.

Going by the trend, we highly believe that the Redmi K50 might not come to India, at least in its true form. Instead, the company is highly likely to launch the Redmi K50 with the Poco branding and the device is expected to go by the name - Poco F4 or Poco F4 GT.

Although we are not sure that the entire specifications of the Redmi K50, the smartphone is likely to mimic some of the affordable high-performance smartphones of 2022, and here are the possible specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone, which is speculated to launch in China in the next few weeks.

Redmi K50 Or Poco F4 Specifications

The Redmi K50 is likely to feature a display with at least a 6.5-inch screen size, offering FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh date. The device is highly likely to use an AMOLED display with a higher-touch sampling rate and might even feature technologies like Dolby Vision and 10bit color reproduction.

The device will come in multiple storage options and is expected to feature up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. A triple or quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera along with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens is also expected. Lastly, a 5000 mAh battery is likely to power the Redmi K50 with support for up to 120W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

