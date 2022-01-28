Redmi K50 Render Leaked: Looks Unique With Circular Camera Setup News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new high-performance smartphone within the Redmi lineup -- the Redmi K50 and the possible render image of the same has been leaked online. The alleged Redmi K50 looks very unique and is expected to ship with top-tier specifications.

Shadow_Leak, a Twitter user has shared the picture of the Redmi K50, which seems to borrow some of the design elements from the iPhone 5. The smartphone seems to have a flat frame, similar to some of the recently launched Xiaomi smartphones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. On top of that, the phone also has circular volume buttons, similar to the Redmi K50.

Redmi K50 Specifications

The Redmi K50 is expected to offer top-tier specifications and is likely to be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The mobile is likely to feature a large AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with features like 10bit color support. The display is likely to get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Redmi K50 is likely to be available in several SKUs. While the base model might just offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the high-end iteration is likely to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone might not feature a microSD card slot, but it will have dual SIM card slots with support for the 5G network along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Coming to the cameras, the leaked render confirms that the Redmi K50 will have a triple camera setup on the back, and the camera setup is likely to have a high-resolution 50MP or 64MP or even a 108MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide angle and a macro lens. At the front, the phone has a single selfie camera, which is expected to be a high-resolution sensor.

In terms of software, the Redmi K50 is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom MIUI skin on top. As of now, it is unclear if the phone will launch with MIUI 12 OS or MIUI 13. Nonetheless, the phone will feature a custom skinned Android UI.

