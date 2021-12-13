Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition To Skip Snapdragon 8 Gen1; Might Feature Dimensity 9000 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone makers are gearing up to launch their next-gen smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipsets. The same goes for Xiaomi and Redmi brands, which are working on their flagships. In recent news, the Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition smartphone was approved by the Chinese regulatory authority, indicating an imminent launch.

Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition Details

Surprisingly, the Redmi K50 Pro Gaming phone won't be featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the upcoming Redmi smartphone was spotted with the model name L10 Matisse at the Chinese regulatory platform.

The report further states, the Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition phone will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. On the other hand, the vanilla Redmi K50 will include the Dimensity 7000 chipset. More details of the Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition have also been revealed.

For instance, the tipster states the phone will feature a 120Hz or a 144Hz display. The upcoming smartphone will bring back the in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from this, the tipster talks about the cameras on the smartphone.

The RedmiK50 Pro Gaming Edition phone is said to feature the 64MP Sony Exmor IMX686 sensor as the primary rear camera. The previous general smartphone shipped with the 64MP Omnivision OV64B sensor.

Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition In India: What To Expect?

The upcoming Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition is part of the large Redmi K series. Reports suggest these phones will debut shortly, starting with the Pro Gaming phone and the vanilla variant. So far, the Redmi K series has been limited to the Chinese market. Parent company Xiaomi has been rebranded the K series for the global market.

Another report states the new Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition is tipped to launch as the Poco F4 GT. This model smartphone was spotted at the EEC certification, suggesting an imminent launch in the European market. To note, its predecessor, the Poco F3 GT arrived in India earlier this year with game-centric features. We can expect the Poco F4 GT as the rebranded Redmi K50 Pro Gaming Edition to arrive in mid-2022.

Best Mobiles in India